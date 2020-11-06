HNI Co. (HNI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 on December 1st

HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.305 per share by the business services provider on Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th.

HNI has raised its dividend payment by 11.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years.

HNI stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.11. 383 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,173. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 1.14. HNI has a 12-month low of $16.60 and a 12-month high of $42.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.65.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $507.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.03 million. HNI had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS.

In other HNI news, VP Steven M. Bradford sold 7,812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $265,608.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,434,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total transaction of $32,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,813 shares of company stock valued at $298,337. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on HNI. Sidoti boosted their target price on HNI from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. TheStreet raised HNI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HNI currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.50.

HNI Company Profile

HNI Corporation manufacturHON Industries Inces and sells office furniture and hearth products in the United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, Dubai, Taiwan, and Singapore. Its Office Furniture segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, which include panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, Maxon, HBF, OFM, Respawn, Lamex, and HNI India brands.

