Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) Price Target Raised to $175.00

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $169.00 to $175.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

HON has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Argus restated a buy rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays restated a buy rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Sunday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $167.28.

Shares of HON opened at $183.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $169.18 and a 200-day moving average of $153.90. The company has a market cap of $128.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.01. Honeywell International has a one year low of $101.08 and a one year high of $184.38.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. Analysts expect that Honeywell International will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

In related news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc bought 130,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.91 per share, for a total transaction of $512,018.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.95, for a total transaction of $3,279,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 200,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,900,994.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 512,949 shares of company stock worth $1,908,951 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 8.3% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,696 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 1.2% during the third quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,570 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.9% during the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 55,715 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,171,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 83.3% during the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 253 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 15.4% during the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 6,376 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. The Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

