Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) PT Raised to $182.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group from $170.00 to $182.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

HON has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $150.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Honeywell International from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $166.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Barclays reiterated a buy rating on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Sunday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $167.28.

Shares of NYSE HON opened at $183.28 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $128.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.01. Honeywell International has a 52 week low of $101.08 and a 52 week high of $184.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $169.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The company had revenue of $7.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Honeywell International will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.12%.

In other Honeywell International news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc acquired 44,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.39 per share, with a total value of $151,194.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 97,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,508. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 20,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.95, for a total transaction of $3,279,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,900,994.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 512,949 shares of company stock valued at $1,908,951 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,783,436 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,308,927,000 after buying an additional 370,187 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its stake in Honeywell International by 2.9% in the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 25,046 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,622,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 5.2% in the second quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 19,650 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 11.8% in the second quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,033 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank grew its stake in Honeywell International by 15.7% in the second quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 2,720 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. 75.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. The Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

