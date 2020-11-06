Howden Joinery Group’s (HWDJF) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJF) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of HWDJF remained flat at $$8.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Howden Joinery Group has a 12 month low of $4.52 and a 12 month high of $9.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.92.
Howden Joinery Group Company Profile
