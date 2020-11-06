Howden Joinery Group’s (HWDJF) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJF) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of HWDJF remained flat at $$8.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Howden Joinery Group has a 12 month low of $4.52 and a 12 month high of $9.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.92.

Howden Joinery Group Company Profile

Howden Joinery Group Plc engages in the manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of kitchens and joinery products in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, flooring, stair parts, general joinery items, worktops, sinks and taps, flooring, appliances, handles, joinery doors, skirting and architrave products, heat-pump tumble dryers, dual cavity single ovens, and dishwashers, as well as internal, external, and fire doors.

