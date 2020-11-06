HSBC Lowers United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) to Hold

HSBC cut shares of United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research report on Monday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

UUGRY stock opened at $23.20 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.74. United Utilities Group has a 1-year low of $17.28 and a 1-year high of $27.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.52.

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of consulting and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers (km) of water pipes; 77,000 km of wastewater pipes; 568 wastewater treatment works; and 88 water treatment works.

