HSBC Upgrades Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF) to “Hold”

HSBC upgraded shares of Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ELMUF. Danske upgraded shares of Sampo Oyj from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sampo Oyj has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of Sampo Oyj stock opened at $52.80 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.04. Sampo Oyj has a 1-year low of $51.15 and a 1-year high of $54.50.

Elisa Corporation provides telecommunications and digital services. It operates in Consumer Customers and Corporate Customers segments. The company offers its services under the Elisa, Elisa Saunalahti, Elisa Videra, Elisa Santa Monica, Elisa Automate, and Elisa Smart Factory brands. It serves approximately 2.8 million consumer, corporate, and public administration organisation customers in Finland, Estonia, and internationally.

