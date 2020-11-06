Humana (NYSE:HUM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.27 EPS

Humana (NYSE:HUM) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $20.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 26.70% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.03 earnings per share.

NYSE HUM opened at $440.79 on Friday. Humana has a 1-year low of $208.25 and a 1-year high of $474.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $417.68 and a 200-day moving average of $399.65. The firm has a market cap of $58.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.99%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HUM. Mizuho lifted their price target on Humana from $420.00 to $462.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Humana from $394.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Humana in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $459.00 price objective for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Humana from $469.00 to $496.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Humana from $388.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Humana presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $444.13.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

