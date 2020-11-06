Humanigen (OTCMKTS:HGEN) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Humanigen (OTCMKTS:HGEN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by HC Wainwright in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $34.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $31.00. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 203.57% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on HGEN. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Humanigen in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Humanigen in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company.

HGEN traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.20. The company had a trading volume of 243,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,116. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.69. Humanigen has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $33.95.

Humanigen (OTCMKTS:HGEN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Humanigen

Humanigen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops proprietary monoclonal antibodies for immunotherapy and oncology treatments. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia, and for the treatment of juvenile myelomonocytic leukemia.

