Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to Sell

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $15.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $19.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on IMO. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. They issued an equal weight rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Imperial Oil from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James reiterated a hold rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from $27.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Imperial Oil currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.50.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Shares of Imperial Oil stock opened at $14.25 on Monday. Imperial Oil has a 52-week low of $7.03 and a 52-week high of $27.43.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The energy company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.1651 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. This is a boost from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IMO. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Imperial Oil by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,309,888 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $230,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283,302 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Imperial Oil by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,631,905 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $74,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769,458 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Imperial Oil by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 26,118,036 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $420,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689,433 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Imperial Oil by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,611,872 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,931,000 after purchasing an additional 504,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in Imperial Oil by 133.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 703,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,395,000 after purchasing an additional 402,600 shares in the last quarter.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2019, this segment had 397 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.