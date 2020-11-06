Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) CFO Sells $51,500.00 in Stock

Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) CFO Michelle S. Hickox sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $51,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,027,555. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

IBTX stock opened at $52.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.97. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.35 and a 12 month high of $63.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.39.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.33. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 8.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Independent Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.69%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IBTX. BidaskClub raised shares of Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Raymond James downgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Independent Bank Group from $47.00 to $48.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBTX. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,712 shares of the bank’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 11,612 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group during the 1st quarter worth $148,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 184,867 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,377,000 after buying an additional 35,845 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 163,907 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,642,000 after buying an additional 6,892 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group during the 2nd quarter worth $401,000. 73.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

