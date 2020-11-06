Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Nov 6th, 2020

Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $9.40, but opened at $10.50. Inseego shares last traded at $9.15, with a volume of 25,935 shares trading hands.

The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $90.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INSG. Roth Capital cut shares of Inseego from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Inseego from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Inseego from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.16.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INSG. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Inseego by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 159,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Inseego by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 20,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Inseego by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 65,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 9,841 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Inseego by 30.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 285,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 65,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Inseego by 182.4% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 189,231 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 122,211 shares during the last quarter. 48.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $924.58 million, a P/E ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 3G, 4G, and 5G hardware products for vertical markets, including private LTE/5G networks, First responders network authority/Firstnet, SD-WAN, telematics, remote monitoring and surveillance, and fixed wireless access and mobile broadband devices.

