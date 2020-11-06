Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $9.40, but opened at $10.50. Inseego shares last traded at $9.15, with a volume of 25,935 shares trading hands.

The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $90.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Inseego alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INSG. Roth Capital cut shares of Inseego from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Inseego from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Inseego from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.16.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INSG. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Inseego by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 159,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Inseego by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 20,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Inseego by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 65,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 9,841 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Inseego by 30.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 285,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 65,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Inseego by 182.4% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 189,231 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 122,211 shares during the last quarter. 48.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $924.58 million, a P/E ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Inseego Company Profile (NASDAQ:INSG)

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 3G, 4G, and 5G hardware products for vertical markets, including private LTE/5G networks, First responders network authority/Firstnet, SD-WAN, telematics, remote monitoring and surveillance, and fixed wireless access and mobile broadband devices.

Featured Article: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Inseego Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inseego and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.