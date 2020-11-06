Insider Buying: Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC) Director Buys $49,720.33 in Stock

Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC) Director Frank G. Pellegrino acquired 2,879 shares of Citizens & Northern stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.27 per share, with a total value of $49,720.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,774.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Citizens & Northern stock opened at $17.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.96 and a 200-day moving average of $18.12. The stock has a market cap of $281.23 million, a PE ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.34. Citizens & Northern Co. has a 52-week low of $14.92 and a 52-week high of $29.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $19.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.85 million. Citizens & Northern had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 8.66%. Equities research analysts predict that Citizens & Northern Co. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.09%. Citizens & Northern’s dividend payout ratio is 63.53%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citizens & Northern Corp lifted its position in Citizens & Northern by 0.3% during the second quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 258,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,338,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Citizens & Northern by 3.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 30,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Citizens & Northern by 15.0% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Citizens & Northern by 20.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Citizens & Northern by 8.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. 24.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CZNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Citizens & Northern from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Citizens & Northern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Citizens & Northern from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Citizens & Northern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Citizens & Northern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Citizens & Northern Company Profile

Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York. The company offers deposit products, including various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings accounts, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposits.

