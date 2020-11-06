Insider Buying: Del Taco Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:TACO) Director Buys $114,300.00 in Stock

Del Taco Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:TACO) Director Ari B. Levy acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.62 per share, for a total transaction of $114,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 444,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,388,735.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:TACO opened at $7.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $297.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.11. Del Taco Restaurants Inc has a 12-month low of $2.45 and a 12-month high of $10.43.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $120.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.36 million. Del Taco Restaurants had a negative net margin of 42.94% and a positive return on equity of 5.28%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Del Taco Restaurants Inc will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Del Taco Restaurants from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Del Taco Restaurants from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Del Taco Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TACO. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,496,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,282 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 6,253 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 199,058 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 24,417 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 143.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 172,896 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 101,793 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.28% of the company’s stock.

Del Taco Restaurants Company Profile

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of December 10, 2018, it operated approximately 560 restaurants across 14 states.

