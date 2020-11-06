Insider Buying: Diversicare Healthcare Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:DVCR) Major Shareholder Purchases $167,794.20 in Stock

Diversicare Healthcare Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:DVCR) major shareholder Osmium Partners, Llc bought 60,795 shares of Diversicare Healthcare Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $167,794.20. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Diversicare Healthcare Services stock opened at $2.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.81. Diversicare Healthcare Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $4.25.

Diversicare Healthcare Services (NASDAQ:DVCR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. Diversicare Healthcare Services had a negative return on equity of 220.81% and a negative net margin of 6.34%. The firm had revenue of $118.24 million during the quarter.

Diversicare Healthcare Services, Inc provides post-acute care services to skilled nursing centers, patients, and residents primarily in the Southeast, Midwest, and Southwest United States. The company offers skilled nursing health care services, including nutrition, recreational therapy, social, housekeeping, and laundry services; the delivery of ancillary medical services at the nursing centers; rehabilitation therapy services, such as audiology, speech, occupational, and physical therapies; and medical supplies, nutritional support, infusion therapies, and related clinical services.

