Insider Buying: Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (FFH.TO) (TSE:FFH) Director Buys C$30,369.36 in Stock

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (FFH.TO) (TSE:FFH) Director Christine N. Mclean bought 84 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$361.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,369.36. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 143 shares in the company, valued at C$51,700.22.

TSE:FFH opened at C$383.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$383.07 and its 200-day moving average is C$396.97. Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of C$319.37 and a 52-week high of C$637.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.79, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 5.42. The company has a market cap of $10.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (FFH.TO) (TSE:FFH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C$12.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$13.12 by C($1.07). The firm had revenue of C$6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.74 billion. Equities analysts predict that Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited will post 41.9900029 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cormark dropped their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (FFH.TO) from C$625.00 to C$525.00 in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (FFH.TO) from C$440.00 to C$420.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (FFH.TO) from C$500.00 to C$525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (FFH.TO) from C$600.00 to C$500.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (FFH.TO) Company Profile

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It insures against losses to property from fire, explosion, earthquake, windstorm, flood, boiler explosion, machinery breakdown, and construction defects, as well as underwrites automobile, commercial and personal property, and crop insurance.

