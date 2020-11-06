Insider Buying: Gibb River Diamonds Limited (GIB.AX) (ASX:GIB) Insider Purchases A$90,000.00 in Stock

Gibb River Diamonds Limited (GIB.AX) (ASX:GIB) insider Grant Mooney purchased 1,000,000 shares of Gibb River Diamonds Limited (GIB.AX) stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.09 ($0.06) per share, for a total transaction of A$90,000.00 ($64,285.71).

About Gibb River Diamonds Limited (GIB.AX)

Gibb River Diamonds Limited engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties in Australia. The company holds 100% interest in the Blina Diamond project that comprise four mining leases and two exploration leases covering an area of 161 square kilometers located in Kimberley Region, Western Australia.

