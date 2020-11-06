Insider Buying: Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Major Shareholder Purchases $512,018.41 in Stock

Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) major shareholder Honeywell International Inc acquired 130,951 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.91 per share, with a total value of $512,018.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Honeywell International Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 30th, Honeywell International Inc bought 117,398 shares of Honeywell International stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.79 per share, with a total value of $444,938.42.

On Wednesday, October 28th, Honeywell International Inc purchased 220,000 shares of Honeywell International stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.64 per share, for a total transaction of $800,800.00.

On Monday, October 26th, Honeywell International Inc acquired 44,600 shares of Honeywell International stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.39 per share, with a total value of $151,194.00.

HON stock opened at $183.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.08 and a twelve month high of $184.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $169.18 and its 200-day moving average is $153.90.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 8.3% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,696 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,570 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 55,715 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,171,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 253 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 6,376 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. 75.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Argus upped their target price on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Honeywell International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $174.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.28.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. The Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

