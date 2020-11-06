Insider Buying: Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) Major Shareholder Buys $272,369.32 in Stock

Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) major shareholder Clifford Sosin bought 141,124 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.93 per share, for a total transaction of $272,369.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Clifford Sosin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Party City Holdco alerts:

On Tuesday, October 27th, Clifford Sosin bought 850,000 shares of Party City Holdco stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.85 per share, for a total transaction of $1,572,500.00.

On Friday, August 21st, Clifford Sosin bought 240,000 shares of Party City Holdco stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.02 per share, for a total transaction of $484,800.00.

On Wednesday, August 12th, Clifford Sosin bought 69,579 shares of Party City Holdco stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.93 per share, for a total transaction of $134,287.47.

On Monday, August 10th, Clifford Sosin bought 109,398 shares of Party City Holdco stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.90 per share, for a total transaction of $207,856.20.

On Thursday, August 6th, Clifford Sosin bought 200,000 shares of Party City Holdco stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.66 per share, for a total transaction of $332,000.00.

NYSE PRTY opened at $2.35 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.53 and its 200 day moving average is $1.76. Party City Holdco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.26 and a fifty-two week high of $6.30. The company has a market capitalization of $259.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 3.16.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.13). Party City Holdco had a negative net margin of 62.97% and a negative return on equity of 23.15%. The business had revenue of $254.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.01 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Party City Holdco Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Party City Holdco by 136.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,078,923 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,618,000 after acquiring an additional 5,813,873 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Party City Holdco by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,160,252 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 8,226 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Party City Holdco by 43.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,790,559 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after acquiring an additional 846,213 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Party City Holdco by 426.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 115,566 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 93,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Party City Holdco by 138.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 103,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 60,126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.06% of the company’s stock.

About Party City Holdco

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party supplies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

Further Reading: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Party City Holdco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Party City Holdco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.