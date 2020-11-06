Insider Buying: Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) Director Acquires $99,960.00 in Stock

Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) Director Rochford Living Trust Lloyd Ti acquired 142,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.70 per share, with a total value of $99,960.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

REI stock opened at $0.49 on Friday. Ring Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.43 and a fifty-two week high of $3.31.

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $10.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.29 million.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ring Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ring Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.08.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REI. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Ring Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,022,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Ring Energy by 2,174.4% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 472,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 451,508 shares in the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ring Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ring Energy by 135.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 495,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 285,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ring Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,000.

Ring Energy Company Profile

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in Texas and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 81.1 million barrel of oil equivalent. It also had interests in 18,372 net developed acres and 47,427 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties, Texas; 19,138 net developed acres and 860 net undeveloped acres in Culberson and Reeves counties, Texas; and 8,085 net developed acres and 28,514 net undeveloped acres in Gaines, Yoakum, Runnels, and Coke Counties, Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

