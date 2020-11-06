Insider Buying: Suda Pharmaceuticals Ltd (SUD.AX) (ASX:SUD) Insider Buys A$16,800.00 in Stock

Posted by on Nov 6th, 2020

Suda Pharmaceuticals Ltd (SUD.AX) (ASX:SUD) insider Michael Baker acquired 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.04 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of A$16,800.00 ($12,000.00).

The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of A$0.04.

About Suda Pharmaceuticals Ltd (SUD.AX)

Suda Pharmaceuticals Ltd engages in the development of drug delivery technology in Australia, India, Europe and Korea. It offers ZolpiMist, an oro-mucosal spray formulation of zolpidem tartrate marketed under the brand name of Ambien or Stilnox, a non-benzodiazepine prescribed for the short-term treatment of insomnia.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Suda Pharmaceuticals Ltd (SUD.AX) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suda Pharmaceuticals Ltd (SUD.AX) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit