Insider Selling: Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) CFO Sells $95,550.00 in Stock

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total transaction of $95,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,174 shares in the company, valued at $427,070.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of ALK opened at $39.18 on Friday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.02 and a twelve month high of $72.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 1.63.
Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported ($3.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.94) by ($0.29). Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 19.39% and a negative net margin of 13.96%. The company had revenue of $701.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 70.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -9.91 EPS for the current year.
ALK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. 140166 upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.06.
About Alaska Air Group
Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,300 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.
