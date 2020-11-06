Insider Selling: Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) CFO Sells $95,550.00 in Stock

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total transaction of $95,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,174 shares in the company, valued at $427,070.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of ALK opened at $39.18 on Friday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.02 and a twelve month high of $72.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 1.63.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported ($3.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.94) by ($0.29). Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 19.39% and a negative net margin of 13.96%. The company had revenue of $701.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 70.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -9.91 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 60.1% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 303,072 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,102,000 after buying an additional 113,823 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 3.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 289,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,606,000 after buying an additional 10,103 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 18.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 4,039 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 98.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 749,901 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,469,000 after buying an additional 372,894 shares during the period. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the third quarter worth $273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

ALK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. 140166 upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.06.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,300 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

