Insider Selling: Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) CRO Sells $143,137.64 in Stock

Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) CRO Robert Scott Jones sold 1,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.78, for a total value of $143,137.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Robert Scott Jones also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 30th, Robert Scott Jones sold 4,166 shares of Alteryx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.53, for a total value of $556,285.98.

On Monday, October 5th, Robert Scott Jones sold 1,598 shares of Alteryx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.86, for a total value of $181,948.28.

On Tuesday, September 8th, Robert Scott Jones sold 1,599 shares of Alteryx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $171,093.00.

On Tuesday, September 1st, Robert Scott Jones sold 1,138 shares of Alteryx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.24, for a total value of $137,971.12.

On Wednesday, August 5th, Robert Scott Jones sold 2,738 shares of Alteryx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.60, for a total value of $483,530.80.

Shares of AYX stock opened at $144.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.89. Alteryx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.17 and a fifty-two week high of $185.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $127.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.19. The firm has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -336.44 and a beta of 1.07.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.25. Alteryx had a positive return on equity of 3.48% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. The company had revenue of $129.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Alteryx, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Alteryx from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 7th. Guggenheim downgraded Alteryx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on Alteryx from $180.00 to $213.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.07.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Alteryx by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,574,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,463,000 after purchasing an additional 227,471 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Alteryx by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 612,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,506,000 after purchasing an additional 49,198 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Alteryx by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 448,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,262,000 after purchasing an additional 190,250 shares during the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier increased its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 72.5% during the 3rd quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 447,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,813,000 after acquiring an additional 188,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 425,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,841,000 after acquiring an additional 52,048 shares during the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

