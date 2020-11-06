Insider Selling: Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) CFO Sells $243,750.00 in Stock

Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $243,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Scott G. Ginn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 4th, Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of Amedisys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.44, for a total transaction of $230,529.00.

Amedisys stock opened at $264.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.94, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.90. Amedisys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.95 and a 52-week high of $273.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $244.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.06.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.25. Amedisys had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 26.41%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amedisys, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMED. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Amedisys by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,015,219 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $186,333,000 after acquiring an additional 9,226 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amedisys by 1.7% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 987,002 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $195,959,000 after purchasing an additional 16,969 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 693,943 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $164,069,000 after purchasing an additional 21,874 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Amedisys by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 632,846 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $149,625,000 after purchasing an additional 7,870 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in Amedisys by 123.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 447,789 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $88,904,000 after purchasing an additional 247,111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMED. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Amedisys from $246.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Amedisys from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Amedisys from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Amedisys from $218.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Amedisys from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Amedisys currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.14.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

