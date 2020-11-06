Insider Selling: Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) CAO Sells $81,121.56 in Stock

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) CAO Mark Chiplock sold 2,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.74, for a total value of $81,121.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,121.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

AMRC stock opened at $41.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.25, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.24. Ameresco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.38 and a 52 week high of $46.81.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.13. Ameresco had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 4.36%. As a group, analysts expect that Ameresco, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMRC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ameresco in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Ameresco from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Ameresco from $33.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on Ameresco from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Ameresco by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,142,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,528,000 after purchasing an additional 267,712 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ameresco by 16.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,105,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,701,000 after acquiring an additional 160,122 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Ameresco by 8.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 468,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,977,000 after acquiring an additional 38,157 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the second quarter valued at about $11,573,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameresco by 4.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 275,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,700,000 after acquiring an additional 11,502 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.73% of the company’s stock.

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

