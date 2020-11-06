Insider Selling: Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Insider Sells $18,654.00 in Stock

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) insider Federico Grossi sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total transaction of $18,654.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,970.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Federico Grossi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 1st, Federico Grossi sold 600 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.58, for a total transaction of $18,948.00.

NASDAQ APLS opened at $37.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 1.12. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.85 and a 52 week high of $45.04. The company has a quick ratio of 14.72, a current ratio of 14.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.67.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.58) by ($0.21). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.17 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APLS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $68,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 363.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $78,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $102,000. 80.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on APLS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.60.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria diseases; and in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy, IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

