Insider Selling: Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) Director Sells $56,116.08 in Stock

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) Director Nigel K. Savory sold 1,416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total value of $56,116.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 160,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,344,485.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

EPAY stock opened at $43.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Bottomline Technologies has a 12-month low of $27.82 and a 12-month high of $57.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -198.05, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.43 and its 200 day moving average is $46.17.

Get Bottomline Technologies (de) alerts:

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a positive return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $112.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Bottomline Technologies (de)’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAY. KAMES CAPITAL plc lifted its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 950,310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,152,000 after purchasing an additional 249,719 shares in the last quarter. Pelham Global Financials Ltd. purchased a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,085,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,114,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,931,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,422,000 after purchasing an additional 98,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,991,000. 91.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bottomline Technologies (de) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.06.

Bottomline Technologies (de) Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.