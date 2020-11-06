Insider Selling: Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) EVP Sells $25,900.88 in Stock

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) EVP Robert D. Kobbeman sold 2,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total transaction of $25,900.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,465.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of CFFN opened at $11.32 on Friday. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.75 and a 12 month high of $14.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 4.98%. As a group, research analysts predict that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.34%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CFFN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Capitol Federal Financial from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 26.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,266,117 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $46,970,000 after acquiring an additional 902,388 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 1.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,212,153 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $37,293,000 after acquiring an additional 46,419 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 18.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 662,980 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,299,000 after acquiring an additional 103,993 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 5.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 583,992 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,430,000 after acquiring an additional 27,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 35.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 310,793 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after purchasing an additional 81,384 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

About Capitol Federal Financial

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

