Insider Selling: Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) CEO Sells $121,625.00 in Stock

Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) CEO Adam Chase sold 1,250 shares of Chase stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.30, for a total value of $121,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,041 shares in the company, valued at $2,922,989.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Adam Chase also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, October 1st, Adam Chase sold 1,250 shares of Chase stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total value of $119,000.00.
- On Wednesday, September 9th, Adam Chase sold 1,250 shares of Chase stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.96, for a total value of $122,450.00.
NYSEAMERICAN:CCF opened at $102.58 on Friday. Chase Co. has a 52-week low of $52.00 and a 52-week high of $127.50.
Chase Company Profile
Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, manufactures and sells protective materials for various applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants and Additives segment offers protective conformal and moisture protective electronic coatings; advanced adhesives, sealants, and coatings; polymeric microspheres; polyurethane dispersions; and superabsorbent polymers.
