Insider Selling: Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) CEO Sells $121,625.00 in Stock

Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) CEO Adam Chase sold 1,250 shares of Chase stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.30, for a total value of $121,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,041 shares in the company, valued at $2,922,989.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Adam Chase also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, October 1st, Adam Chase sold 1,250 shares of Chase stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total value of $119,000.00.
  • On Wednesday, September 9th, Adam Chase sold 1,250 shares of Chase stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.96, for a total value of $122,450.00.

NYSEAMERICAN:CCF opened at $102.58 on Friday. Chase Co. has a 52-week low of $52.00 and a 52-week high of $127.50.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCF. FMR LLC increased its stake in Chase by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 839,859 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,086,000 after purchasing an additional 8,790 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Chase by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 379,293 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Chase by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 97,344 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,978,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Chase by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 51,813 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Chase by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,282 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,257,000 after purchasing an additional 6,061 shares in the last quarter.

Chase Company Profile

Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, manufactures and sells protective materials for various applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants and Additives segment offers protective conformal and moisture protective electronic coatings; advanced adhesives, sealants, and coatings; polymeric microspheres; polyurethane dispersions; and superabsorbent polymers.

