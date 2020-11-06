Insider Selling: Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) CFO Sells $76,466.26 in Stock

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 673 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.62, for a total value of $76,466.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,424,839.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Arlen Shenkman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 2nd, Arlen Shenkman sold 673 shares of Citrix Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.42, for a total value of $92,483.66.

Shares of Citrix Systems stock opened at $119.42 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $131.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.85. The company has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.31 and a 52 week high of $173.56.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $767.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.02 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 391.74% and a net margin of 18.52%. Citrix Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 8th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 7th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.90%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTXS. Unigestion Holding SA lifted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 1,057.4% in the 2nd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 726,715 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $107,379,000 after buying an additional 663,926 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,075,665 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $454,922,000 after buying an additional 580,208 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $68,581,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 183.8% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 753,917 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $111,512,000 after buying an additional 488,225 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 7,917.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 486,821 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $72,006,000 after buying an additional 480,749 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

CTXS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Citrix Systems from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Citrix Systems from $185.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. UBS Group began coverage on Citrix Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised Citrix Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.93.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; and Workspace Intelligence that customizes and streamlines user workflows, as well as microapp creation with low-code tooling, automates tasks and functions.

