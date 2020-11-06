Insider Selling: Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) VP Sells $70,848.00 in Stock

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) VP David A. Beaver sold 800 shares of Crown stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.56, for a total value of $70,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $803,859.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:CCK opened at $95.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.56 and a 200 day moving average of $71.67. The company has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.97 and a 12-month high of $96.96.

Get Crown alerts:

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 33.90% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Crown by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Crown by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 27,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Crown by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in Crown by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 14,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Crown by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 20,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CCK shares. ValuEngine upgraded Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Crown in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Crown from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Crown from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.64.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

See Also: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.