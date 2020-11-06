Insider Selling: Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) EVP Sells $181,410.00 in Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) EVP Joel Linzner sold 1,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.94, for a total transaction of $181,410.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,526 shares in the company, valued at $1,635,834.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Joel Linzner also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, October 1st, Joel Linzner sold 2,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.07, for a total transaction of $264,140.00.
- On Tuesday, September 1st, Joel Linzner sold 2,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.04, for a total value of $278,080.00.
Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $128.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $127.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.94. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.69 and a 52 week high of $147.36.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on EA shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.26.
About Electronic Arts
Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.
