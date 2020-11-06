Insider Selling: Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) EVP Sells $181,410.00 in Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) EVP Joel Linzner sold 1,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.94, for a total transaction of $181,410.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,526 shares in the company, valued at $1,635,834.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Joel Linzner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 1st, Joel Linzner sold 2,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.07, for a total transaction of $264,140.00.

On Tuesday, September 1st, Joel Linzner sold 2,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.04, for a total value of $278,080.00.

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $128.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $127.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.94. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.69 and a 52 week high of $147.36.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EA. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 475 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 5,153 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 2.4% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 3,801 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in Electronic Arts by 3.5% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,822 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 2.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,589 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EA shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.26.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

