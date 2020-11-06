Insider Selling: Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) Director Sells $75,500.00 in Stock

Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) Director David Boyce sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $75,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,261 shares in the company, valued at $274,102.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of FORR opened at $39.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Forrester Research, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.45 and a 12 month high of $50.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.86. The firm has a market cap of $749.67 million, a P/E ratio of 60.12, a PEG ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.01.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.52. Forrester Research had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 2.75%. Equities research analysts forecast that Forrester Research, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barrington Research raised their target price on Forrester Research from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub raised Forrester Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Forrester Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Forrester Research by 28.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 5,033 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Forrester Research by 8.2% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Forrester Research by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,142,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,598,000 after acquiring an additional 7,403 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Forrester Research by 8.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 5,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Forrester Research in the second quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Forrester Research Company Profile

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research, data, and advisory services company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Products, Research, and SiriusDecisions segments. Its primary syndicated research product is Research, which offers clients with access to its research designed to inform their strategic decision-making.

