Insider Selling: GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) SVP Sells $30,744.20 in Stock

Posted by on Nov 6th, 2020

GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) SVP Paul F. Titterton sold 443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.40, for a total value of $30,744.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,779 shares in the company, valued at $1,233,862.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

GATX stock opened at $72.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.87 and its 200 day moving average is $63.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.01. GATX Co. has a 1-year low of $50.69 and a 1-year high of $86.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.85%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of GATX in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in GATX in the second quarter worth $46,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in GATX by 87.8% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 725 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in GATX in the second quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in GATX in the second quarter worth $93,000.

GATX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sidoti boosted their price objective on GATX from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. TheStreet upgraded GATX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. ValuEngine upgraded GATX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GATX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. GATX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.60.

GATX Corporation leases, operates, manages, and remarkets assets in the rail and marine markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Rail North America, Rail International, Portfolio Management, and American Steamship Company (ASC). It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

