Insider Selling: Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) CFO Sells 1,056 Shares of Stock

Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) CFO Michelle S. Hickox sold 1,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $55,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,086,610. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of IBTX opened at $52.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.35 and a 52-week high of $63.16.

Get Independent Bank Group alerts:

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.33. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 27.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Independent Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is 19.69%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,809,785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,372,000 after purchasing an additional 594,548 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 110.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 462,114 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,724,000 after acquiring an additional 242,753 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 430,139 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,429,000 after acquiring an additional 6,730 shares in the last quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 428,696 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,371,000 after acquiring an additional 64,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 1,363.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 328,479 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,310,000 after acquiring an additional 306,037 shares in the last quarter. 73.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IBTX shares. ValuEngine downgraded Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Raymond James downgraded Independent Bank Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Independent Bank Group from $47.00 to $48.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Independent Bank Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.75.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.