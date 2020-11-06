Insider Selling: JD Sports Fashion plc (JD.L) (LON:JD) Insider Sells £19,301,451.96 in Stock

JD Sports Fashion plc (JD.L) (LON:JD) insider Peter Alan Cowgill sold 2,587,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 746 ($9.75), for a total transaction of £19,301,451.96 ($25,217,470.55).

LON JD opened at GBX 798 ($10.43) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 796.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 671.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.91. The company has a market cap of $7.77 billion and a PE ratio of 40.92. JD Sports Fashion plc has a 1 year low of GBX 274.70 ($3.59) and a 1 year high of GBX 890 ($11.63).

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion plc (JD.L) in a report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion plc (JD.L) from GBX 590 ($7.71) to GBX 650 ($8.49) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion plc (JD.L) from GBX 760 ($9.93) to GBX 790 ($10.32) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion plc (JD.L) in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion plc (JD.L) in a report on Monday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. JD Sports Fashion plc (JD.L) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 917.08 ($11.98).

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashionwear, outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

