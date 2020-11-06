Insider Selling: Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) VP Sells $163,740.00 in Stock

Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) VP Scott E. Mcdowell sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $163,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,885.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Masco stock opened at $57.67 on Friday. Masco Co. has a one year low of $27.04 and a one year high of $60.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.48.

Get Masco alerts:

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.25. Masco had a return on equity of 1,966.88% and a net margin of 21.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.89%.

MAS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Masco from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Masco from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Masco from $38.50 to $53.50 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.92.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Masco by 9.7% in the third quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 36,161 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its stake in Masco by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 27,452 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after buying an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Masco by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 606,439 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,433,000 after acquiring an additional 12,316 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital acquired a new position in Masco during the 3rd quarter worth $701,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in Masco by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 37,362 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 16,504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Further Reading: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.