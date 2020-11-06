Insider Selling: Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL) CEO Sells $91,233.00 in Stock

Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL) CEO Lewis J. Critelli sold 3,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total transaction of $91,233.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,552.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NWFL stock opened at $25.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.74 and a 200-day moving average of $24.79. Norwood Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $21.20 and a 12-month high of $39.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $206.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.47.

Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Norwood Financial had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The company had revenue of $17.40 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NWFL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Norwood Financial by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Norwood Financial by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 3,651 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Norwood Financial by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Norwood Financial by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Norwood Financial by 1,070.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 100,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 92,152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Norwood Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th.

About Norwood Financial

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

