Insider Selling: Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RLMD) Director Sells $90,870.00 in Stock

Posted by on Nov 6th, 2020

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RLMD) Director Charles J. Casamento sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total transaction of $90,870.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,489,450.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of RLMD opened at $32.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.05. Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.25 and a twelve month high of $54.00.

Relmada Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:RLMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.18).

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RLMD. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Relmada Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Relmada Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $69.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Relmada Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.33.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $37,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $56,000. Knott David M bought a new stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $134,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Relmada Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $161,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Relmada Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $244,000.

About Relmada Therapeutics

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs to treat central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate, d-Methadone, is being developed as a rapidly acting, oral agent for the treatment of depression, neuropathic pain, and/or other potential CNS pathological conditions.

