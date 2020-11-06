Insider Selling: Research Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSSS) Major Shareholder Sells 52,809 Shares of Stock

Research Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSSS) major shareholder Bristol Investment Fund Ltd sold 52,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.28, for a total transaction of $120,404.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,306,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,539,225.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Bristol Investment Fund Ltd also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, October 21st, Bristol Investment Fund Ltd sold 56,166 shares of Research Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.31, for a total transaction of $129,743.46.
- On Thursday, October 8th, Bristol Investment Fund Ltd sold 62,105 shares of Research Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.33, for a total transaction of $144,704.65.
- On Friday, September 18th, Bristol Investment Fund Ltd sold 100,000 shares of Research Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total transaction of $240,000.00.
- On Thursday, September 10th, Bristol Investment Fund Ltd sold 111,436 shares of Research Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.63, for a total transaction of $293,076.68.
- On Friday, September 4th, Bristol Investment Fund Ltd sold 2,700 shares of Research Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.45, for a total transaction of $6,615.00.
- On Thursday, August 27th, Bristol Investment Fund Ltd sold 126,100 shares of Research Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total transaction of $315,250.00.
- On Wednesday, August 19th, Bristol Investment Fund Ltd sold 71,053 shares of Research Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.47, for a total transaction of $175,500.91.
- On Tuesday, August 11th, Bristol Investment Fund Ltd sold 170,641 shares of Research Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.55, for a total transaction of $435,134.55.
- On Wednesday, August 5th, Bristol Investment Fund Ltd sold 116,000 shares of Research Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.46, for a total transaction of $285,360.00.
Shares of RSSS opened at $2.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.60. Research Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.05 and a fifty-two week high of $3.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.17 million, a PE ratio of -75.33 and a beta of 1.01.
About Research Solutions
Research Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides annual licenses that allow customers to access and utilize features of cloud based software-as-a-service research intelligence platform. The company is also involved in the transactional sale of published scientific, technical, and medical content managed, sourced, and delivered through the Transactions platform.
