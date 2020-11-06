Insider Selling: Research Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSSS) Major Shareholder Sells 52,809 Shares of Stock

Research Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSSS) major shareholder Bristol Investment Fund Ltd sold 52,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.28, for a total transaction of $120,404.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,306,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,539,225.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Bristol Investment Fund Ltd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 21st, Bristol Investment Fund Ltd sold 56,166 shares of Research Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.31, for a total transaction of $129,743.46.

On Thursday, October 8th, Bristol Investment Fund Ltd sold 62,105 shares of Research Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.33, for a total transaction of $144,704.65.

On Friday, September 18th, Bristol Investment Fund Ltd sold 100,000 shares of Research Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total transaction of $240,000.00.

On Thursday, September 10th, Bristol Investment Fund Ltd sold 111,436 shares of Research Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.63, for a total transaction of $293,076.68.

On Friday, September 4th, Bristol Investment Fund Ltd sold 2,700 shares of Research Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.45, for a total transaction of $6,615.00.

On Thursday, August 27th, Bristol Investment Fund Ltd sold 126,100 shares of Research Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total transaction of $315,250.00.

On Wednesday, August 19th, Bristol Investment Fund Ltd sold 71,053 shares of Research Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.47, for a total transaction of $175,500.91.

On Tuesday, August 11th, Bristol Investment Fund Ltd sold 170,641 shares of Research Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.55, for a total transaction of $435,134.55.

On Wednesday, August 5th, Bristol Investment Fund Ltd sold 116,000 shares of Research Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.46, for a total transaction of $285,360.00.

Shares of RSSS opened at $2.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.60. Research Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.05 and a fifty-two week high of $3.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.17 million, a PE ratio of -75.33 and a beta of 1.01.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Research Solutions stock. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Research Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSSS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Research Solutions as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Research Solutions

Research Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides annual licenses that allow customers to access and utilize features of cloud based software-as-a-service research intelligence platform. The company is also involved in the transactional sale of published scientific, technical, and medical content managed, sourced, and delivered through the Transactions platform.

