Insider Selling: Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) SVP Sells $78,387.87 in Stock

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.73, for a total value of $78,387.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

ROK stock opened at $250.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.98, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.48. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.38 and a 52 week high of $255.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. Hexavest Inc. increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 395.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 914.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ROK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $254.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $173.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $216.22.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

