Insider Selling: Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) EVP Sells $21,320.00 in Stock

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) EVP Michael Rehm sold 500 shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.64, for a total value of $21,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,755.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ SYBT opened at $37.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.14. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.98 and a 52-week high of $44.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $859.88 million, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.88.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 30.12%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

SYBT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James downgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 74.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 855 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 522.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 3,964 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $358,000. 56.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides commercial and personal banking services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings deposits, money market deposits, and time deposits.

