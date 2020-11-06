Insider Selling: Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Insider Sells $67,820.00 in Stock

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) insider Tony West sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total transaction of $67,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 269,405 shares in the company, valued at $9,135,523.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Tony West also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 30th, Tony West sold 2,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.09, for a total transaction of $72,180.00.

On Monday, August 31st, Tony West sold 2,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total transaction of $67,240.00.

Shares of UBER opened at $41.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.77 and a 200-day moving average of $33.24. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $13.71 and a one year high of $42.15. The company has a market cap of $73.54 billion, a PE ratio of -10.39 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.02). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 50.99% and a negative return on equity of 38.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.68) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.97.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 2,857.1% during the 2nd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 67.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

