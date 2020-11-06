Insider Selling: Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) Director Sells $57,750.65 in Stock

Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) Director Paul C. Reyelts sold 335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.39, for a total value of $57,750.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,854.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ WINA opened at $172.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $644.48 million, a PE ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 0.70. Winmark Co. has a 52-week low of $115.00 and a 52-week high of $215.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $169.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.42.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The specialty retailer reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.28 million during the quarter. Winmark had a negative return on equity of 251.84% and a net margin of 44.96%.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be given a $3.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WINA. Port Capital LLC lifted its position in Winmark by 133.2% during the 2nd quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 112,290 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,229,000 after acquiring an additional 64,128 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Winmark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,539,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Winmark by 397.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,327,000 after acquiring an additional 20,857 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Winmark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,135,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Winmark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,289,000. 68.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Winmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th.

About Winmark

Winmark Corporation operates as a franchisor of 5 retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Music Go Round, and Style Encore brand names.

