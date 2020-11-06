Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) EVP Sells $128,046.08 in Stock

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $128,046.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,249,349.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $45.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $187.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $18.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.26 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

INTC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $61.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Charter Equity restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.69.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Price Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 119.5% during the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 461 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. FAI Wealth Management lifted its position in Intel by 390.4% during the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 510 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in Intel during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Intel during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in Intel during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

