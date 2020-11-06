Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Holdings Lowered by Torray LLC

Torray LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 254,410 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 5,133 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises 2.4% of Torray LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Torray LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $13,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 119.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 461 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. FAI Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Intel by 390.4% in the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 510 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $45.50 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $69.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $18.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.10%.

In other Intel news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 8,021 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.96 per share, with a total value of $360,624.16. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,930,586.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $128,046.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,249,349.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,837 shares of company stock worth $371,360 in the last ninety days. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

INTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Standpoint Research raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Northland Securities raised shares of Intel from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.69.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

