Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Northland Securities

Northland Securities upgraded shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) from an under perform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. Northland Securities currently has $46.00 price objective on the chip maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. 140166 raised their price objective on Intel from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Intel from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Intel from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a sell rating and set a $40.00 price objective (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.69.

Get Intel alerts:

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $45.68 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $187.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Intel has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $18.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.26 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

In other news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $128,046.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,249,349.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.96 per share, for a total transaction of $360,624.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,844 shares in the company, valued at $13,930,586.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,837 shares of company stock worth $371,360 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Intel by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,413,363 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,645,971,000 after buying an additional 1,108,810 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its stake in Intel by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 30,496 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,825,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Intel by 148.3% during the 2nd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,087 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 9,010 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD raised its stake in Intel by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 29,919 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,790,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Intel by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 942,238 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $56,372,000 after buying an additional 101,908 shares during the period. 64.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.