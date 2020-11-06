International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Acquired by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 136,038 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,965 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $16,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its stake in International Business Machines by 3.7% in the second quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 2,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 67.9% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. 56.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Diane J. Gherson sold 1,215 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $154,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,885,819. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David N. Farr purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $107.74 per share, for a total transaction of $161,610.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,106.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 9,155 shares of company stock worth $1,015,163 over the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IBM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on International Business Machines from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.06.

NYSE:IBM traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $113.93. 61,110 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,666,875. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $90.56 and a 52 week high of $158.75.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58. The firm had revenue of $17.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.72%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated solutions and services company worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

