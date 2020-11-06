International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) (LON:IAG) Given a GBX 120 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a GBX 120 ($1.57) price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) (LON:IAG) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on IAG. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.63) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) in a research report on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group set a GBX 190 ($2.48) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. HSBC reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.96) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.87) price target (down previously from GBX 250 ($3.27)) on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 236.13 ($3.09).

International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) stock opened at GBX 103.95 ($1.36) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 0.65. International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. has a 1-year low of GBX 86.54 ($1.13) and a 1-year high of GBX 684 ($8.94). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 100.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 187.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,099.24.

In other International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) news, insider Stephen Gunning sold 8,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 13 ($0.17), for a total value of £1,134.38 ($1,482.07).

International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) Company Profile

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

