Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) PT Lowered to $36.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $43.00 to $36.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ITCI. ValuEngine raised Intra-Cellular Therapies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. JMP Securities raised their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Monday, October 5th. BidaskClub raised Intra-Cellular Therapies from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $80.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intra-Cellular Therapies currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.14.

Shares of NASDAQ ITCI opened at $24.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 1.62. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 1-year low of $8.51 and a 1-year high of $43.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.39 and its 200-day moving average is $22.65.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 million. On average, research analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Christopher D. Alafi bought 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.08 per share, with a total value of $589,680.00. Also, EVP Mark Neumann sold 6,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $182,025.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $935,641.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ITCI. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 5,632 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 830.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 293,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after buying an additional 261,986 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 1st quarter valued at about $186,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 1st quarter valued at about $942,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 71.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

