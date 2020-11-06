Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) PT Lowered to $40.00 at BTIG Research

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) had its target price reduced by BTIG Research from $80.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $33.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Intra-Cellular Therapies presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.14.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock opened at $24.79 on Monday. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 52-week low of $8.51 and a 52-week high of $43.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.39 and a 200 day moving average of $22.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 1.62.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 million. As a group, analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -3.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, Director Christopher D. Alafi bought 49,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.60 per share, with a total value of $1,465,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 345,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,218,600.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Neumann sold 6,792 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $182,025.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,912 shares in the company, valued at $935,641.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 5,632 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 830.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 293,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after buying an additional 261,986 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 1st quarter valued at $186,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 1st quarter valued at $942,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 71.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.